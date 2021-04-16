3 resign from Auschwitz council after politician appointed

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three members of an advisory council for the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum in Poland have resigned after the government appointed former Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, a top member of the country's right-wing ruling party, to serve on the council.

Culture Minister Piotr Glinski recently appointed Szydlo to a four-year term on the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum Council, a nine-member body made up of Poles who meet once a year to advise the museum's director. It is separate from the International Auschwitz Council, which includes Holocaust survivors and international experts.

The first advisory council member to resign was philosopher Stanislaw Krajewski, who said he took the step Tuesday to protest what he called the “politicization” of a group so far made up of experts. He was followed by historians Marek Lasota, who also belongs to the ruling party, and Krystyna Oleksy, a former deputy director of the Auschwitz Museum.

Krajewski, who was about to begin his third four-year term, told The Associated Press on Friday that he does not remember a politician ever being named to the council and did not feel comfortable with the step, particularly given the policies of the populist and nationalist Law and Justice Party.