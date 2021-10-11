3 US-based economists win Nobel prize for societal research

Contrary to previous studies, he and his late research partner Alan Krueger found that an increase in the minimum wage had no effect on the number of employees. Card later did further work on the issue. Overall, the research concluded that the negative effects of increasing the minimum wage are small and significantly smaller than believed 30 years ago, the Nobel committee said.

Card also found that incomes of those who are native born to a country can benefit from new immigrants, while immigrants who arrived earlier are the ones at risk of being negatively affected.

Angrist and Imbens won their half of the award for working out the methodological issues that allow economists to draw solid conclusions about cause and effect even where they cannot carry out studies according to strict scientific methods.

Speaking by phone from his home in Massachusetts, Imbens told reporters that he had been asleep “after a busy weekend” when the call came.

“I was just absolutely stunned then to get a telephone call," he said. “And then I was just absolutely thrilled to hear the news ... that I got to share this with Josh Angrist and and David Card," whom he called "both very good friends of mine.” Imbens said Angrist was best man at his wedding.