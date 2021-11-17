 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

4 Afghan journalists get temporary shelter in N. Macedonia

  • 0

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Four Afghan journalists threatened by the Taliban regime arrived Wednesday in North Macedonia where they are being given temporary shelter, authorities said.

The four are TV and radio journalists who had worked for local media, and correspondents for foreign media outlets, North Macedonia’s government said in a press statement.

North Macedonia offered a temporarily residence for them, at the request of international media associations, until they leave for other countries.

They will be housed in the capital, Skopje.

North Macedonia is playing an active role in a major humanitarian operation to help Afghans who are seen as being in danger from the Taliban.

There are currently 534 Afghan evacuees in North Macedonia. Another 85 have left the country to take up permanent residence in France, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Brazil and the United States.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

LONDON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population.

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of violins, violas and double basses sounded at Venezuela’s military academy Saturday, then woodwinds, brass and percussion gradually joined in — and thousands of musicians, mostly children and adolescents, were playing with a single goal: setting the record as the world’s largest orchestra.

Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who is seeking to retrieve his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown said Friday he wants safe passage guaranteed for himself and his employees when they dismantle and remove the artwork called “Pillar of Shame,” which is at the center of a controversy.

Watch Now: Related Video

86-year-old crowned "Miss Holocaust Survivor"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News