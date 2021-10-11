4 detained during massive pro-EU protest in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in Warsaw said Monday that four people, including the prime minister's nephew, were detained during a massive protest against government policy that critics say could cost Poland its European Union membership.

Organizers and city authorities say up to 100,000 people took part in the protest in Warsaw on Sunday to show their support for the EU. A nephew of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki alleged that a police officer kicked him in the head while he was on the ground being detained.

Warsaw Police spokesman Sylwester Marczak confirmed the temporary detention of Franek Broda, with the use of handcuffs, but did not address allegations of police brutality. Broda, 18, is a government critic and a LGBT rights activist.

A few dozen people were fined for lighting flares and obstructing traffic during the protest and subsequent march to the headquarters of Poland's ruling right-wing nationalist Law and Justice party.

Similar protests were held in many other cities in Poland.

The protests were sparked by a top court’s ruling last week that the Polish Constitution overrides EU law when they clash. The case was initiated by Morawiecki, who voiced doubts as to EU law's supremacy.