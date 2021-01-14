4 detained from Belgium demonstration over Black man's death

He was taken to a police station where he fainted, and then transferred to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the office said.

“Justice must bring to court those who have vandalized and have injured five policemen, including a policewoman who is hospitalized,” federal police captain Marc De Mesmaeker told Belgian broadcaster RTBF on Thursday. “This must be done with care, just as the other aspect of the event, the tragic death of Ibrahima, must be treated with care.”

The prosecutor’s office said Belgium’s Comité P, an independent body overseeing police services, is investigating the man's death and a coroner has been appointed to perform an autopsy as well as toxicology tests. Belgian media reported the man had started to record the police with his phone when officers decided to carry out an ID check on him.

The prosecutor’s office said it has seized video surveillance images, both from the police station and at the scene of the man’s arrest.

———

Follow all AP stories on racial equality issues and police brutality at https://apnews.com/Racialinjustice.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.