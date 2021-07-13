 Skip to main content
4 US, UK Olympic contractors arrested for alleged drug use
AP

4 US, UK Olympic contractors arrested for alleged drug use

TOKYO (AP) — Four U.S. and British men working for a power company contracted for the Olympics were arrested on suspicion of using cocaine, officials said Tuesday.

Tokyo metropolitan police said the four men were arrested July 3-5 on suspicion of using cocaine in Tokyo or nearby areas in violation of drug laws.

Tokyo-based Aggreko Events Services Japan, which provides electrical services to the Games, confirmed four employees were arrested and apologized for causing trouble for people and Olympic officials. In its statement, the company said it was cooperating with the investigation and pledged to abide by the rules.

NHK public television reported the four men entered Japan between February and May and were living in Tokyo.

They reportedly were drinking at a bar in Tokyo’s entertainment district of Roppongi, where one of them allegedly intruded into an apartment complex, leading to police questioning and arrests. The four men denied the police allegations, but they tested positive for cocaine, NHK said.

The incident took place before a state of emergency took effect Monday in Tokyo that mainly attempts to curb public alcohol consumption during the Olympics. It asks bars and other such venues to close or not sell alcohol for six weeks.

The Olympics begin July 23.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

