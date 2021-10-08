4th Aussie rules football player had CTE before death

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The former captain of a championship-winning team in Australian rules football has become the fourth league player to be posthumously diagnosed with a debilitating neurological disease linked to head trauma and concussions.

Murray Weideman, who led the Collingwood Magpies to a grand final win over Melbourne in 1958 in the Victorian Football League, joins Danny Frawley, Graham Farmer and Shane Tuck in having chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) detected and diagnosed in the last two years. The Victorian Football League was the forerunner to the current Australian Football League.

Weideman’s family on Saturday revealed the findings of the Australian Sports Brain Bank’s report.

Weideman died in February, a day after his 85th birthday. After noticing serious changes to Weideman’s personality in recent years, his family spoke with him about donating his brain.

“I said ‘Dad, we have got to do this, we have got to help’,” his son Mark Weideman told News Corp. media. “The more science can build up and get evidence, the better things will become in the future.

“He was 100% behind this. You don’t really think about it because your life goes along pretty smoothly for a long time, but then it kicks in late.”