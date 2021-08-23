5 dead, 2 missing in fire on Mexican Gulf oil platform

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Monday five workers were killed, two workers are missing and six were injured in a massive fire at one of its oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.

Petroleos Mexicanos said the fire at the processing platform in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap field had been brought under control on Sunday.

The company said the blaze caused the shutdown of 125 wells in the field, which will reduce Mexico’s daily output of oil equivalents by 421,000 barrels per day. That is equivalent to about one-quarter of Mexico's daily production of almost 1.7 million barrels.

It was unclear what possibility remained of finding the two missing workers. The platform was badly charred. The company's director, Octavio Romero said some of the workers killed were carrying out routine maintenance and cleaning of gas lines on the platform.

Romero said the company would try to restore production “as soon as possible.” A replacement generator would have to be brought in to resume electricity supplies to the wells. Romero expressed hope that the wells could be brought back on in a piecemeal fashion starting “today or tomorrow.”

The platform is used to compress gas to re-inject it into wells to stimulate oil pumping, and to supply electricity.