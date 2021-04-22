5 things to know for April 22: Police reform, Covid, voter suppression, Biden, Turkey

2. Coronavirus

The risk of fully vaccinated people getting Covid-19 remains extremely low. In a new study, only two of these so-called "breakthrough infections" were reported out of hundreds of vaccinated people. We know no vaccination fully protects against a disease, but this high protection rate is reassuring. New research about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines also shows they do not appear to pose any serious risk during pregnancy. The CDC is putting together new guidance for vaccinated Americans, and the White House has announced new efforts to boost plateauing vaccination rates by offering incentives for businesses to allow their employees to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to ravage India. The country reported 314,835 new Covid-19 infections today, the highest daily increase in cases worldwide since the pandemic began.