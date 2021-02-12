5 things to know for February 12: Impeachment, Covid-19, White House, police, China

3. White House

The House Ways and Means Committee advanced its $940 billion portion of the coronavirus relief bill yesterday, and all 12 House committees that are writing portions of the bill should have their provisions advanced by the end of the week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still shooting to have the whole thing on Biden's desk by March 14. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is preparing to roll back a controversial Trump-era immigration policy, known as the "remain in Mexico" policy, that forced some people seeking asylum in the US to stay in Mexico under poor conditions -- sometimes for months or years -- while their applications were processed. Lifting the policy would allow for their gradual entry into the US. The Biden administration has also extended protections under the Fair Housing Act to cover LGBTQ Americans.