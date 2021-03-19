5 things to know for March 19: Covid-19, China, spa shootings, Cuomo, abortion

2. China

When it was announced that US and Chinese officials would be meeting in Alaska this week, it seemed like this could mark the start of a new relationship between the two countries. "So much for a reset," writes CNN's James Griffiths. The first meeting got off to a particularly heated start. After US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration would bring up "deep concerns" about some of China's actions around the world, Chinese officials pushed back. They warned the US against meddling in their "internal affairs" and said it should "stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world." For now, it appears that not much has changed since the major deterioration in relations we saw in the final year of President Trump's term. A final set of talks is expected to begin today.