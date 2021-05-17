5 things to know for May 17: Mideast violence, coronavirus, Capitol riot, US policing, Tigray

3. Capitol riot

4. US policing

City council members in the Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright was killed have voted to drastically reduce the power of their police force. Wright, 20, died after he was shot by an officer who said she thought she was holding her Taser. The case prompted a fresh round of protests over police use of force against people of color. Under the new measure, all emergency calls related to physical or mental health or social need will go to a new community response unit instead of the police. Traffic enforcement also will be handled by a separate, unarmed force, and police will only be allowed to issue citations -- not conduct arrests or searches -- for nonmoving traffic infractions and other non-felony offenses. Meanwhile, organizers of New York City Pride have banned the NYPD from participating in the annual June parade, saying their appearance threatened members of the community who are "most often targeted with excessive force."