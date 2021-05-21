5 things to know for May 21: Mideast ceasefire, Covid, Congress, Myanmar, South Korea

2. Coronavirus

The average daily pace of US coronavirus vaccinations is down almost 50% from its April peak . This could spell trouble for states like Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Wyoming, Idaho, Georgia and Tennessee, which have the lowest vaccine rates per capita. The concern is that clusters of new outbreaks could pepper underprotected areas over the summer. Some states are getting creative in their bid to increase vaccine rates. New York, Maryland and Ohio are all giving away millions of dollars in vaccine "lotteries" available to those who get a shot. Meanwhile, India has surpassed 26 million Covid-19 cases . However, daily infection numbers are slightly down from the height of the resurgent outbreak that has devastated the country for weeks.

3. Congress

Several high-profile pieces of legislation have reached critical junctures in Congress. The White House had hoped to pass a police reform bill by May 25, the anniversary of George Floyd's death. The Democratic-led House passed it, and bipartisan talks are ongoing with the Senate. But the House won't be back in session until June, so it's not likely the bill will hit the deadline. A bipartisan group of senators has introduced legislation to reform the US Postal Service after the financially struggling agency asked Congress for help. The reforms could save the USPS $45 billion over the next 10 years. Meantime, hope is fading for a bipartisan deal on gun background checks, one of several gun control measures championed by Democrats. And the chances of the Senate agreeing to create a body to investigate this year's fatal assault on the Capitol are rapidly falling to zero.