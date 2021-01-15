 Skip to main content
$500K in Bitcoin sent from France to US far-right groups
AP

  • Updated
PARIS (AP) — A French computer programmer transferred more than $500,000 in Bitcoin to far-right activists just before his death last month, including some involved in last week’s U.S. Capitol riot, researchers said Friday.

Chainalysis, a firm that investigates Bitcoin transactions, found that the majority of the 22 transactions on Dec. 8 went to Nick Fuentes, a far-right internet influencer who was in the crowd in Washington but has denied being part of the deadly mob that stormed the Capitol.

The 35-year-old Frenchman who transferred the money posted a suicide note on his blog the next day, saying he was chronically ill and wanted to leave his wealth to “certain causes and people.”

Chainalysis did not release the man's identity. By retracing the researchers' steps, an Associated Press journalist found his blog and suicide note. A funeral home published his obituary, including burial information, but later deleted it; a cached version can still be found on the internet.

Federal investigators in the United States are looking into possible “coordination or planning" ahead of the riot and are using a number of methods they deploy routinely in criminal investigations, including examining financial transactions and cellphone and travel records.

Michael Sherwin, the U.S. attorney in Washington, said investigators were also examining whether there was any “command and control,” and he vowed to bring charges if prosecutors can prove a conspiracy. No conspiracy charges have been brought so far.

French financial investigators declined to comment.

The Chainalysis investigation found that the Frenchman sent 28.15 Bitcoins, worth about $522,000 to 22 addresses, including many belonging to American far-right activists and organizations. Fuentes received about $250,000 worth. Other recipients included an anti-immigration organization, an alt-right streamer and a number of unidentified addresses.

“The donation, as well as reports of the planning that went into the Capitol raid on alt-right communication channels, also suggests that domestic extremist groups may be better organized and funded than previously thought,” the researchers wrote.

———

Colleen Long contributed from Washington.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

