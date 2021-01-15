$500K in Bitcoin sent from France to US far-right groups

PARIS (AP) — A French computer programmer transferred more than $500,000 in Bitcoin to far-right activists just before his death last month, including some involved in last week’s U.S. Capitol riot, researchers said Friday.

Chainalysis, a firm that investigates Bitcoin transactions, found that the majority of the 22 transactions on Dec. 8 went to Nick Fuentes, a far-right internet influencer who was in the crowd in Washington but has denied being part of the deadly mob that stormed the Capitol.

The 35-year-old Frenchman who transferred the money posted a suicide note on his blog the next day, saying he was chronically ill and wanted to leave his wealth to “certain causes and people.”

Chainalysis did not release the man's identity. By retracing the researchers' steps, an Associated Press journalist found his blog and suicide note. A funeral home published his obituary, including burial information, but later deleted it; a cached version can still be found on the internet.