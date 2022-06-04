70 photos capturing Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee marking 70 years on the throne

Prince Charles and his son Prince William have honored the past and looked to the future as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. Diana Ross, rock band Queen, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and others performed in front of some 22,000 people gathered on the Mall for the open-air “Party at the Palace,” which rounded up the third day of a four-day holiday weekend dedicated to celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The 96-year-old monarch did not attend the concert, but she delighted the crowds when she appeared in a surprise video recorded with an animated version of another British national treasure: Paddington Bear.
Photos: Royal jubilee enters third day
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Ben Birchall
Britain's Princess Charlotte laughs as she conducts a band next to her brother, Prince George, during their visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, June 4 2022, as members of the Royal Family visit the nations of the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. (Ashley Crowden/PA via AP)
Ashley Crowden
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Ashley Crowden/PA via AP)
Ashley Crowden
Members of the Household division take part in the Trooping the Colour parade at Horse Guards, in London, Thursday, June 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are being held to celebrate the Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
Britain's Prince Charles arrives for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Daniel Leal, Pool Photo via AP)
Daniel Leal
Front row from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles attend the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)
Aaron Chown
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrives for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Daniel Leal, Pool Photo via AP)
Daniel Leal
A general view of a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Dan Kitwood
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads at the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool photo via AP)
Phil Noble
A woman holds the program for the reception after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls, Pool Photo via AP)
Henry Nicholls
A Guard of Honour lines the steps of St Paul's Cathedral on the occasion of a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls, Pool Photo via AP)
Henry Nicholls
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, reacts as he sits next to his wife Carrie Johnson, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Home Secretary Priti Patel, right, at the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool photo via AP)
Phil Noble
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
Victoria Jones
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, depart after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Kirsty O'Connor, Pool Photo via AP)
Kirsty O'Connor
Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Zara Tindall leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Daniel Leal, Pool Photo via AP)
Daniel Leal
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
Victoria Jones
Britain's Prince Harry leaves after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Toby Melville, Pool Photo via AP)
Toby Melville
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss adjusts her hat as she talks with Home Secretary Priti Patel and British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace after arriving for the start of a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Richard Pohle/Pool Photo via AP)
Richard Pohle
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with Prince Charles as they arrive to attend a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Richard Pohle/Pool Photo via AP)
Richard Pohle
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold hands as they depart after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls, Pool Photo via AP)
Henry Nicholls
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, depart after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Guildhall for a reception after the service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
From left, Peter Phillips, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike depart after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Daniel Leal, Pool Photo via AP)
Daniel Leal
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, depart after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls, Pool Photo via AP)
Henry Nicholls
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she leaves after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Daniel Leal, Pool Photo via AP)
Daniel Leal
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson leave after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service (Daniel Leal, Pool Photo via AP)
Daniel Leal
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls, Pool Photo via AP)
Henry Nicholls
People walk along The Mall, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
Britain's Prince Harry departs after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls, Pool Photo via AP)
Henry Nicholls
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls, Pool Photo via AP)
Henry Nicholls
British Home Secretary Priti Patel leaves after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service (Daniel Leal, Pool Photo via AP)
Daniel Leal
Daniel Leal
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, leaves after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service (Daniel Leal, Pool Photo via AP)
Daniel Leal
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
Princess Eugenie leaves after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
Former British Prime Minister Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Dan Kitwood
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
Britain's Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
Britain's Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
The Duke of Gloucester and the Duchess of Gloucester arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
Queen Elizabeth II stands as Prince Louis covers his ears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Aaron Chown
Artist Clary Salandy in her studio, wears a costume that she made for the Jubilee Pageant, ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend, in London, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Artist Clary Salandy holds a giraffe head as she speaks with the Associated Press in her studio, ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, in London, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Artist Clary Salandy in her studio, displays pieces of costumes that she made for the Jubilee Pageant, ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend, in London, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Members of the Mahogany carnival group take part in a rehearsal for their upcoming performance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Queens Park Community School, in north London, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
Artist Carl Gabriel touches his sculpture made of wire depicting the head of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, made for the Jubilee Pageant, ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend, in London, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Artist Clary Salandy wears a costume that she made for the Jubilee Pageant, ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend, at her studio in London, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen Elizabeth II on a video call with recipients of the Australian of the Year Awards which took place ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend, in London. (Buckingham Palace via AP)
Buckingham Palace
Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte speak to wellwishers during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Ben Birchall
Royal fans take a nap as they queue on the Mall near Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022 ahead of the Platinum Jubilee concert, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
Royal fans gather on the Mall near Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022 ahead of the Platinum Jubilee concert, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Ben Birchall
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Ben Birchall
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, waves during her visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Ben Birchall
People gather on the Mall near Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022 ahead of the Platinum Jubilee concert, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Ben Birchall
More from the celebration at night:
Photos: Queen's Jubilee concert attracts thousands
Duran Duran performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
Images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Buckingham Palace as Duran Duran perform during the Platinum Jubilee concert in London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
Images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Buckingham Palace as Duran Duran perform during the Platinum Jubilee concert in London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
An image of Queen Elizabeth II is projected onto Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Jacob King
Alicia Keys performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Alastair Grant
Adam Lambert performs with Queen during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Yui Mok
Duran Duran performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah McKay
Prince William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Chris Jackson
Adam Lambert performs with Queen guitarist Brian May during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah McKay
Images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Buckingham Palace as Duran Duran perform during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah McKay
Crowds watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Niklas Halle'n/Pool Photo via AP)
Niklas Halle'n
