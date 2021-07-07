8-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer unsure if he'll be back

“The last few games, obviously, you can feel that you’re not coming back from it,” said Federer, who spoke steadily and did not betray any emotion in his news conference. “I’m not used to that kind of situation, obviously, very much. Especially not here.”

Hurkacz, a 24-year-old from Poland who has called Federer his idol, was asked whether he could have imagined this result.

“Probably not,” he responded.

And yet, this was not the Federer the world is used to watching. He underwent two operations on his right knee in 2020. He arrived at Wimbledon having played eight matches this season.

Factor in that Federer turns 40 on Aug. 8 and maybe it was too much to ask that he make his way to the closing weekend, even if this is a tournament he’s won more than any other man, and even if it’s contested on a surface, grass, on which he’s best.

He simply never was able to summon the serving and shot-making that carried him to 20 Grand Slam titles, tied with Rafael Nadal for the men’s record.