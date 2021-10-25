 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9 EU countries oppose market reform ahead of energy talks
0 Comments
AP

9 EU countries oppose market reform ahead of energy talks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nine European Union countries, including heavyweight Germany, have joined forces to say they will not support an overhaul of the electricity market ahead of an emergency meeting of the bloc's energy ministers Tuesday in Luxembourg.

The energy crisis impacting consumers' bills and businesses has been widely acknowledged by EU leaders, but setting up a common response within the bloc's 27 member states to weather its impact is proving problematic.

With the hike in energy prices expected to last at least until spring, member countries agreed last week that a series of measures proposed by the EU executive arm, including bill payment deferrals and tax cuts, should be implemented to tackle the short term effects.

But a rift has emerged between countries calling for a thorough reform of the bloc's energy market — among them France and Spain — and those who believe the crisis is only temporary and does not require radical market changes.

“As the price spikes have global drivers, we should be very careful before interfering in the design of internal energy markets," the nine countries wrote in a statement released Monday. “This will not be a remedy to mitigate the current rising energy prices linked to fossil fuels markets."

Luxembourg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia and the Netherlands said transparent and competitive markets are the guarantee for competitive prices for final users.

“We need a well-integrated EU energy market that functions based on market mechanisms and good interconnections as part of the solution to strengthen the resilience to price shocks," they said,

The group called for the deployment of renewable energy sources and “further interconnection with a view to the 15% electricity interconnection target by 2030."

The main reason behind the sharp spike is an increased global demand for energy, and in particular gas. According to EU officials, gas prices have increased by more than 170% since the start of the year.

Among proposals put forward by Spain is the idea of setting up a joint procurement program for gas reserves. Currently, the EU depends heavily on imported gas, mainly from Russia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers identify and snap a photo of baby exoplanet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Zimbabwe's Dangarembga receives German peace prize
World

Zimbabwe's Dangarembga receives German peace prize

  • Updated

VIENNA (AP) — Accepting a prestigious German prize Sunday in honor of her work, Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga called for a “new Enlightenment,” saying a fundamental shift is needed to overcome the structures of racial hierarchy that have led to violence in her home country and across the world.

+7
Canadian wins 18th Chopin international piano competition
World

Canadian wins 18th Chopin international piano competition

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada was named early Thursday as the winner of the 40,000-euro ($45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition, a prestigious event that launches pianists’ world careers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News