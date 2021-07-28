A gift amid conflict: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy

Matnat Chaim, a nongovernmental organization in Jerusalem, coordinated the exchange, said the group's chief executive, Sharona Sherman.

The case of the Gaza boy was complicated. To speed up the process, his father, who was not a match for his son, was told by the hospital that if he were to donate a kidney to an Israeli recipient, the boy would "immediately go to the top of the list," Sherman said.

On the same day his son received a new kidney, the father donated one of his own — to a 25-year-old Israeli mother of two.

In some countries, reciprocity is not permitted because it raises the question of whether the donor has been coerced. The whole ethic of organ donation is based on the principle that the donors should give of their own free will and get nothing in return.

In Israel, the father's donation is seen as an incentive to increase the pool of donors.

For Segal, the gift that had sparked such conflict in her family accomplished more than she hoped. Her kidney has helped save the boy's life, generated a second donation and established new links between members of perpetually warring groups in one of the world's most intractable conflicts. She said she visited the boy on the eve of his surgery and maintains contact with his parents.