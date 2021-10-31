 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

  • 0

Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax aimed at stopping big business from hiding profits in tax havens, and also agreed to get more COVID vaccines to poorer nations. Fred Katayama reports.

Leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Rome this weekend express broad support for sweeping changes in how big global companies are taxed.

The goal: deterring multinationals from stashing profits in countries where they pay little or no taxes — commonly known as tax havens.

With final approval by the group expected in Sunday's summit statement, the proposal already had been finalized in October among 136 countries and sent to the G-20 for a final look after complex talks overseen by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The measure would update a century's worth of international taxation rules to cope with changes brought by digitalization and globalization.

The most important feature: a global minimum tax of at least 15%, a key initiative pushed by U.S. President Joe Biden. "This is more than just a tax deal — it's diplomacy reshaping our global economy and delivering for our people," Biden tweeted from the summit on Saturday.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says it will end a decadeslong "race to the bottom" that has seen corporate tax rates fall as tax havens sought to attract businesses that used clever accounting to take advantage of low rates in countries where they had little real activity.

People are also reading…

Here's a look at key aspects of the tax deal:

___

Associated Press writer Joshua Boak in Washington contributed to this report.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations Tuesday and said their marriage — delayed three years and opposed by some — "was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”

Biden: Pope told me that I should 'keep receiving Communion'

Biden: Pope told me that I should 'keep receiving Communion'

ROME (AP) — Face to face at the Vatican, President Joe Biden held extended and highly personal talks with Pope Francis on Friday and came away saying the pontiff told him he was a “good Catholic” and should keep receiving Communion, although conservatives have called for him to be denied the sacrament because of his support for abortion rights.

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world's biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses.

Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria

Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria

LONDON (AP) — A Cambridge University college handed over a bronze cockerel looted from Africa in the 19th century to Nigerian authorities on Wednesday, as part of a modest but growing effort in some European countries to return African art taken by colonial powers.

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News