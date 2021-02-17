A joke, a jab: South Africa starts vaccinating with leader

Only a week ago, South Africa's minister of health announced the country would not roll out AstraZeneca vaccines after months of preparation because a small study showed they were not as effective against the variant that is now dominant in Africa's most developed economy.

Instead, South Africa switched suddenly to the J&J vaccines and only received a shipment of 80,000 doses flown in from Belgium late Tuesday night. Those vaccines were taken straight to a secure facility and shipped to vaccination centers across the country overnight to be ready for the rollout on Wednesday, the government said.

Ramaphosa said he was relieved when his minister of health sent him text messages and photos confirming the late-night arrival in Johannesburg of the jet carrying the vaccines.

South Africa has put its faith in the J&J vaccine after a large international clinical trial showed it to be effective in offering protection from the variant first identified in the country in December. Early results from that trial showed it had 57% efficacy against moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 caused by the variant, and a higher efficacy against severe illness and hospitalization.