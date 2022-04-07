 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

A look at the 50 countries that spend the most on their militaries

  • 0

Stacker ranked the 50 countries spending the most on their military, based on estimates from 2020 data (released in 2022) from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute via The World Bank.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US reveals fresh Russia sanctions after atrocities in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News