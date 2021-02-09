A look at what quarantine is like in Olympic-host Japan

Q: Do I have to quarantine in Japan?

A: Yes.

Because of the emergence in Japan of new coronavirus variants, all people traveling from Level 3 countries and regions — the U.K., South Africa, Ireland and parts of Brazil — have to quarantine at a location designated by the government, usually a hotel near the airport, for at least the first three days.

Those who test negative for the virus on their third day can then leave, but they have to remain in self-isolation elsewhere for 11 more days to complete the quarantine.

Q: How do you get out of the airport and into the country?

A: You will take another COVID-19 test at the airport terminal in Japan. The results come in a few hours, and, once cleared, an airport quarantine officer will take you through the immigration process.

For those coming from Level 3 areas, there's a free shuttle bus to the place where you will quarantine for the next three days. Everyone else can head to their self-isolation locations on their own, but cannot use public transport.

Q: Where will I have to stay and do I have to pay for it?