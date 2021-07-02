'A new chapter:' Merkel aims for UK-Germany relations reset

Merkel said she was optimistic that “pragmatic” solutions can be found to post-Brexit trading arrangements as they relate to Northern Ireland, the U.K.'s sole land border with the EU and its tariff-free single market and customs union.

The Northern Ireland protocol has seen customs and border checks imposed on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. to ensure there is no hard border on the island of Ireland. That’s angered Northern Ireland’s unionist community, and many members of Johnson's Conservative Party, who say the checks amount to a border in the Irish Sea and weaken ties between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.

One flash point since the new arrangements came into place at the start of the year has centered on chilled meats, such as sausages, which are staples of German and British cuisine. Under EU rules, sales of such products are not allowed from so-called third countries, which Britain is after Brexit. A grace period to allow British “banger” sales to Northern Ireland was extended earlier this week by a further three months to the end of September.

Johnson said he was confident the thorny issue will be resolved following his meeting with Merkel.