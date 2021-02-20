Abbas orders Palestinian public freedoms boosted before vote

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday issued a decree ordering the respect of freedom of expression ahead of legislative elections in May, a step demanded by Palestinian factions who discussed the polls in Egypt-hosted talks this month.

The decree dispels some of the doubts overshadowing what would be the first Palestinian national elections in 15 years, although other hurdles remain. Both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas have a long history of oppressing their critics and it's unclear to what extent this decree would be honored.

In a subsequent decree, Abbas allocated seven seats for Christians in the 132-seat Palestinian Legislative Council. The PLC, which Abbas dismissed in 2018, had six representatives for Christians, who make 1% of the Palestinian population.

The presidential decree bans all police pursuits and detentions in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the rival Hamas group, for “reasons related to freedom of expression and political affiliation.” Prisoners held on such justifications must be freed, says the decree.

The elections on May 22 are hoped to be the first in the Palestinian territories since the militant Hamas movement won the last vote in the Palestinian territories in 2006.