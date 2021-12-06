 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

About 100 Japanese lawmakers visit controversial shrine

  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — A group of about 100 Japanese lawmakers prayed at a Tokyo shrine viewed by China and the Koreas as a symbol of Japanese wartime aggression on Tuesday, 80 years after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.

Many of the lawmakers, including nine vice ministers and special aides in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, are members of his conservative governing party.

Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, brought the United States into World War II. In Japan, the date was Dec. 8.

Victims of Japanese aggression during the first half of the 20th century, especially Chinese and Koreans, see Yasukuni Shrine as a symbol of Japan’s militarism because it honors its war dead, including convicted war criminals.

Visits and donations to the shrine by Japanese political leaders are seen by critics as a sign of a lack of remorse over the country’s wartime actions.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry expressed “deep concern and regret” on Tuesday over the “large-scale” visit to a shrine that “beautifies Japan’s colonial pillage and war of aggression.” It said in a statement that Japan instead should show “humble reflection and sincere remorse” about its wartime past to win back the trust of the international community.

People are also reading…

Hidehisa Otsuji, a senior member of Kishida’s party, said the group prayed to the spirits of the war dead to protect Japan from the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first time the group has prayed at Yasukuni since the pandemic began early last year.

The lawmakers are members of a parliamentary group that has regularly paid tribute at the shrine on the anniversary of the end of World War II on Aug. 15 and during the shrine’s spring and autumn festivals.

Otsuji also told reporters that he wished Kishida would visit the shrine soon.

Kishida and Cabinet ministers did not join the group visit Tuesday. He donated religious offerings called “masakaki” to observe the shrine’s autumn festival.

Japanese leaders have avoided visiting the shrine while in office after China and the Koreas reacted with outrage to a visit by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2013.

Earlier this year, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, who is Abe’s younger brother, visited the shrine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Measures used to counter the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even in the face of the new omicron version of the virus, World Health Organization officials said Friday, while acknowledging that the travel restrictions imposed by some countries may buy time.

Tensions grow over Ukraine with the trading of threats

Tensions grow over Ukraine with the trading of threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met face-to-face with his Russian counterpart on Thursday to demand Russia pull back troops from the border with Ukraine, as tensions and suspicions grow in a confrontation over Ukraine's increasingly close ties with NATO and the West.

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

MOSCOW (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak in a video call Tuesday, the White House and Kremlin said, as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border that's seen as a sign of a potential invasion.

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News