Activists back French-Vietnamese woman's Agent Orange case

Backed by the NGO alliance named the Collectif Vietnam Dioxine, which called for Saturday’s gathering at Trocadero Plaza, Tran's legal action is aimed at gaining recognition for civilians harmed by Agent Orange and the damage the herbicide did to the environment.

U.S. forces used Agent Orange to defoliate Vietnamese jungles and to destroy Viet Cong crops during the war.

Between 1962 and 1971, the U.S. military sprayed roughly 11 million gallons of the chemical agent across large swaths of southern Vietnam. Dioxin stays in the soil and in the sediment at the bottom of lakes and rivers for generations. It can enter the food supply through the fat of fish and other animals.

Vietnam says as many as 4 million of its citizens were exposed to the herbicide and as many as 3 million have suffered illnesses from it, including the children of people who were exposed during the war.

“That’s where lies the crime, the tragedy because with Agent Orange, it doesn’t stop. It is passed on from one generation to the next,” Tran said.

Tran's case was heard on Monday at the court in Evry, a southern suburb of Paris.