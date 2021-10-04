Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

Shell said the company is investing billions of dollars in “lower-carbon energy. To help alter the mix of energy Shell sells, we need to grow these new businesses rapidly. That means letting our customers know through advertising or social media what lower-carbon solutions we offer now or are developing, so they can switch when the time is right for them.”

Police moved in to break up the demonstration, boarding the Beluga II and detaining activists. More were detained at the oil tank. Greenpeace said 17 activists were arrested. Rotterdam police could not immediately confirm the number of arrests.

Shell said it respects the right to peaceful protest, “if it is done safely. That is not the case now. The demonstrators are illegally on our property, where strict safety protocols apply,” the company said.

Calls for fossil fuel advertising bans are gaining traction. Earlier this year, Amsterdam imposed a ban in the city's metro network on ads linked to what it called “fossil products” such as gas-powered cars and cheap airline tickets. The municipality called the move a first step in a wider move to remove such ads from the Dutch capital's streets.