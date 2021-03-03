Activists sue big French retailer over Amazon forest damage

PARIS (AP) — Environmental groups and indigenous activists from the Amazon region filed a lawsuit Wednesday in a French court alleging that France-based supermarket chain Groupe Casino is violating human rights and environment rules by selling beef linked to deforestation and land grabs.

Casino, a big retailer in South America, would not immediately comment on the lawsuit. In a statement to The Associated Press, it said the company “fights actively against deforestation linked to cattle raising in Brazil and Colombia” and uses a “systematic and rigorous policy to control the origin of beef delivered by its suppliers.”

The activist groups are seeking compensation for damages to indigenous lands and livelihoods in Brazil and Colombia attributed to Amazon deforestation for cattle raising.

They filed the lawsuit in the French city of Saint-Etienne, where Groupe Casino is based, using a 2017 French law requiring large companies to prevent any serious human rights and environmental violations in their businesses and supply chains. Violators must pay reparations for any damage caused by their inaction.

It is now up to the prosecutor’s office to decide whether to take up the case.