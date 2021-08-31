 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After massive fires, Greece struggles to shake up security
0 Comments
AP

After massive fires, Greece struggles to shake up security

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
After massive fires, Greece struggles to shake up security

A man walks next to a burnt forest in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.

 Thanassis Stavrakis

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right government replaced top officials in charge of public security in the wake of massive wildfires, but suffered an embarrassing political setback Tuesday when a newly named minister withdrew before hours before he was due to be sworn in.

Retired admiral Evangelos Apostolakis was named head of a newly created Civil Protection Ministry that would head firefighting. But the 64-year-old, who had served as head of the Greek armed forces and minister of defense under a previous government, withdrew following opposition party criticism.

The position was left vacant, and firefighting coordination was returned to the Ministry of Citizens' Protection, a government announcement said.

Fueled by heatwaves, fires destroyed more than 1,000 square kilometers (385 sq miles) in southern Greece, while huge blazes also hit nearby Italy and Turkey. The wildfires and an August spike in COVID-19 infections have caused public discontent, according to recent opinion polls. But they also suggest that conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has maintained a strong lead over his main rival, the left-wing Syriza party. Also announced Tuesday, Citizens Protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis, who had previously led the firefighting effort, was replaced by Panagiotis Theodorikakos. Vasilis Kikilias will move from the ministry of health to tourism, and be replaced by Athanasios Plevris. The new ministers are due to be sworn in later Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Northern California Highway 50 driver's view of fire

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff
World

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul.

+21
The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing
World

The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing

  • Updated

WASHINGTON — The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News