SANAA, Yemen (AP) — An international medical relief agency says a hospital it runs in Yemen was damaged by a missile and drone attack. Yemeni military officials blame the attack, which targeted nearby buildings, on the Houthi rebels.
In a statement Thursday, Doctors Without Borders said there were no reports of deaths or injuries among its patients at the hospital, located in the Red Sea city of Mocha.
Wadah Dobish, a spokesman for Yemen's internationally recognized government, said the Houthi attack struck warehouses used by a government-allied force late Wednesday. He says the attack killed eight people and caused a huge fire.
Doctors Without Borders, also known as MSF, says its hospital opened in August last year, offering free services to war-wounded people and surgeries. MSF says the attack forced it to shut down.