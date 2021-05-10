Air raid sirens, explosions heard in Jerusalem amid tensions; Hamas claims responsibility

The Israeli military said well over 50 rockets were fired into Israel throughout the evening, most of them aimed at southern Israeli towns near the border.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said six rockets were aimed at Jerusalem, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. It was believed to be the first rocket attack on the city since a 2014 war.

Shortly after the sirens sounded, explosions could be heard in Jerusalem. One rocket fell on the western outskirts of the city, lightly damaging a home and causing a brush fire. The Israeli army said one rocket was intercepted and the others fell in open areas.

Israel was responding with airstrikes on Hamas targets throughout Gaza. Health officials reported a total of nine deaths — including two people killed in an airstrike and seven members of a family, including three children, killed in a separate blast in the northern town of Beit Hanoun. It was not immediately clear if the blast was caused by an airstrike or errant rocket.

Ashraf al-Masri, a member of the family, said there was an explosion outside the house.

"We don't know where it came from," he said. "We are trying to get the children for burial but the situation is difficult in Beit Hanoun and we are afraid to leave our houses."