Albania: Ex-prosecutor gets 2-year jail term for corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court that handles top officials' corruption cases sentenced the country’s former chief prosecutor Thursday to two years in jail for hiding money from illegally owned properties.

The ex-prosecutor, Adriatik Llalla, was sentenced for hiding property and giving false information on the asset declarations Albanian officials must submit every year. The sentence also bars Llalla from holding any public post for five years.

He plans to appeal, according to his lawyer.

Judge Daniela Shirka of the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime said Llalla could not account for the money behind his buying and selling some 5.4 acres of land ) and his purchase of an apartment. He also failed to justify his family's expenses in the United States and Germany.

Llalla resigned from the position of Albania’s most senior prosecutor in December 2017.

In 2018, prosecutors sequestered Llalla’s apartment in the capital, Tirana, and just over two hectares (5.4 acres) of land belonging to him. The properties had a total value of more than 98 million leks (some $900,000) at the time, according to prosecutors.