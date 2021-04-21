Albania’s president harshly attacks PM ahead of Sunday polls

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president waded deep into the country's parliamentary election campaign Wednesday, accusing the left-wing government of running a “kleptocratic regime” and bungling its pandemic response.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ilir Meta also said he would step down if Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialists — who are leading the main opposition conservatives in opinion polls — win Sunday's vote.

Meta's post is largely largely ceremonial, with some powers over matters concerning the judiciary and the armed forces. His role is also generally understood to be apolitical and the president is meant to be a symbol of the country’s unity. But he has often clashed with Rama's government.

“These are decisive elections that will indisputably consolidate Albania’s European future, which is in question, first of all, due to the current prime minister,” Meta told The AP. He proceeded to accuse Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and “an ugly copy" of Albania's former communist dictatorship.

Sunday’s vote will be decisive in electing the new government with which the European Union is expected to start accession talks — a long-awaited process in Tirana.