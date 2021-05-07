“Our goal will be securing back trust in the state’s number one person,” Balla said.

In response, Meta said he would not recognize the parliamentary committee's validity.

“The institution of the president of the republic will not recognize any anti-constitutional or illegal decision or activity of the one-party acting assembly and decisions of any other doll institution of this kleptocratic regime,” a statement read by the president's spokesman, Tedi Blushi, stated.

Albania's presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Rama’s government.

The left-wing Socialists moved quickly to establish the committee. The current session of Parliament ends in July, although the national legislature technically remains functional until Sept. 9, when the new parliament elected in April i is scheduled to convene.

Impeaching Meta requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament and approval from Albania's Constitutional Court, which would decide if a vote by lawmakers should stand if the president must leave office.