Alexey Navalny handed new jail term as he denounces 'Putin the poisoner'

Navalny has been arrested and detained several times but had until now avoided lengthy sentences. While Navalny was recovering in Germany, Russian authorities had repeatedly threatened to jail him if he returned home.

Navalny's lawyers previously told CNN they had little hope for his release, and criticized the Kremlin's control of the country's courts.

Navalny tears into Putin

As he listened to the judge read out a lengthy verdict, Navalny drew a heart on the glass box he was confined in for his wife, Yulia Navalnya, who stood near him.

Earlier, he had ridiculed allegations that he could have better informed parole officers of his whereabouts while comatose, repeatedly being told by the judge to stop speaking and to the objections of prosecutors.

"Can you explain to me how else I was supposed to fulfill the terms of my probation and notify where I am?" he said from his glass enclosure.

A prison service representative responded by asking why he had not provided documents to explain the serious reasons that prevented him from showing up for inspections.