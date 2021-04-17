Alexey Navalny's press secretary says he's 'dying' as Russian prosecutors target his foundation

Yarmysh said that "now Alexey is dying. In his condition, it is a matter of days. And on weekends, lawyers simply cannot get to him, and no one knows what will happen on Monday."

In a Facebook post, she said a rally is "being prepared to demand the release of Alexey. And it will be huge too. But I don't want it to happen for other reasons."

Yarmysh is under house arrest and does not have access to electronic devices. Her team said they published the post on her behalf. They said Yarmysh still has communication with her lawyers and can pass on some information and statements to be published.

There is no announced date for the rally. His team said they will announce a date for the rally when they reach 500,000 signatures.

On Thursday, FBK released a new investigation about an official residence used by Putin near Lake Valdai northwest of Moscow which they allege contains expensive interiors and a spa center not declared to Russian taxpayers. CNN cannot independently verify FBK's claims.