Algeria frees imprisoned journalist, pro-democracy activists

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian authorities freed an imprisoned journalist and more than 30 other pro-democracy activists Friday, in a conciliatory gesture ahead of the second anniversary of their Hirak protest movement.

Chanting “Free and Democratic Algeria,” dozens of people gathered at the prison where journalist and activist Khaled Drareni had been held in Kolea, west of the capital Algiers. Standing behind a police cordon, they cheered his release.

“I thank all those who have shown solidarity with us in Algeria and abroad, because of our combat as free and independent journalists and the fight of all imprisoned journalists and all prisoners of opinion. We will all be free when all the prisoners are free," Drareni said after his release.

Drareni was imprisoned for “inciting an unarmed gathering” and “endangering national unity,” charges linked to his coverage of the protest movement. His arrest drew criticism outside Algeria as a threat to press freedom.

Drareni founded the Casbah Tribune news site and worked for French TV channel TV5 Monde, among others, as well as for the international media watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

“I’m brought to tears, Khaled has just been freed!” said Mahrez Rabia, a friend and radio journalist.