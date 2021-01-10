 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Algeria leader back to Germany for COVID-19-linked treatment
AP

Algeria leader back to Germany for COVID-19-linked treatment

{{featured_button_text}}

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned Sunday to Germany, where he spent two months for treatment of a COVID-19 infection, this time to treat a related foot problem, the presidency announced.

The complication from the coronavirus infection was initially to be treated during his stay, cut short by pressing presidential issues at home, the statement said.

Tebboune, 75, disappeared from the radar of his North African nation after leaving for treatment Oct. 28. The name of the clinic caring for him was never announced and he spoke to the nation only shortly before his return Dec. 29.

Before boarding a plane to Germany on Sunday, he said he would undergo an operation as part of follow-up care, describing the intervention as “light" and saying he would follow national issues during his brief absence. He provided no details on the operation.

Tebboune thanked officials “for their mobilization, firstly the army."

Tebboune was elected president in December, months after former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was pushed from power in April 2019 by pro-democracy demonstrators and the army chief after 20 years at the helm.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight
World

Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

  • Updated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on a domestic flight on Saturday, and debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane, officials said.

+31
UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
World

UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Monday rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges over the publication of secret U.S. documents a decade ago, saying he was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

+6
N. Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility
World

N. Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal as he disclosed a list of high-tech weapons systems under development, saying the fate of relations with the United States depends on whether it abandons its hostile policy, state media reported Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Canadians call out leaders for breaking own Covid rules

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News