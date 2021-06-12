Algeria votes for new parliament but activists plan boycott

The Constitutional Council announced Saturday that it would be 15 days before results of the balloting are known because of the number of candidates and the need to ensure against fraud, which marked past elections.

The threat of boycott by the main opposition parties and Hirak supporters means the turnout may be low. Photos on social media showed images of some voting stations in the Kabylie region, east of Algiers, torn asunder with ballots strewn in streets. Kabylie, home of Berbers, is a traditional bastion of the opposition.

The president, at a voting station with his wife, said boycott calls shouldn't prevent people from voting.

“These elections are another stage on the path to change and the construction of a new Algeria,” with sovereignty for the people, Tebboune said. “I respect the position of those who decided to boycott the elections, but they do not have the right to impose by force their viewpoint on others.”

“I call on Algerians to vote massively ... to deny the forecasts and catastrophic scenarios of the enemies of Algeria,” Communications Minister Amar Belhimer said on Algerian television.