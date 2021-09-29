All workers safe after rescue from mine in Canada

Their room had “pretty decent Wi-Fi,” he said, so the group watched videos on their phones to pass the time. The room didn’t have extra food but the workers had their lunches, Joanette said.

“We kind of pigged out at first,” he said, laughing. “We didn’t anticipate being there as long as we were.”

By early Monday morning, some rescue workers made their way down with sandwiches and chocolate bars, he said.

“None of us were starving to death, but we were starting to get hungry,” he said.

The rescue team needed time to set up a system of ropes along a series of ladders the workers would have to climb, Joanette said.

In the meantime, the miners were able to call their families, which helped keep everyone calm, he said.

When he eventually emerged, there was a burst of sunshine, a team of doctors and nurses, the scramble to get home to see his family and finally, a hot shower.

The province’s Ministry of Labor, Training and Skills Development said an inspection team will investigate the incident. Bartolomeo, who was on site, said Vale also will investigate “so that the company can learn from it and take steps to ensure it never happens again.”

The Totten Mine opened in 2014 and produces copper, nickel and precious metals. It employs about 200 people.

