 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alleged ex-Gambia special unit member arrested in Germany
AP

Alleged ex-Gambia special unit member arrested in Germany

{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — An alleged former driver for a special armed unit under the Gambia's former dictator was arrested in Germany on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the killings of dissidents in the West African nation, prosecutors said.

The man, identified only as Bai L. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in Hannover and his apartment was searched, federal prosecutors said. He is suspected of crimes against humanity, murder and attempted murder.

Prosecutors say that the suspect was a driver for a unit known as the “patrol team,” or “Junglers," from December 2003 until December 2006. According to Human Rights Watch, the unit — drawn from the State Guards, who played a key role in protecting then-President Yahya Jammeh — was implicated in serious human rights violations including torture, sexual violence, enforced disappearances and killings.

German prosecutors say that the suspect was involved in three “liquidation” operations — the first in December 2003, when he allegedly drove other members of the unit to the shooting of a lawyer in the capital, Banjul. The lawyer was wounded but survived.

A year later, prosecutors say, members of the unit stopped a dissident journalist's car in the town of Kanifing with help from Bai L. and fatally shot him. And, probably in 2006, he allegedly drove gunmen who killed an opponent of the president near Banjul airport.

Jammeh ruled the Gambia, a country surrounded by Senegal except for a small Atlantic coastline, for 22 years. He was accused of ordering opponents tortured, jailed and killed. He lost a presidential election and went into exile in Equatorial Guinea in 2017 after initially refusing to step down.

German law allows prosecutors to claim universal jurisdiction in crimes against humanity. Last month, they secured the conviction of a former member of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s secret police for his involvement in facilitating the torture of prisoners in his homeland.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Holly Michels Daily Capitol Rundown - March 15

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'I don’t need the vaccine': GOP worries threaten virus fight
World

'I don’t need the vaccine': GOP worries threaten virus fight

  • Updated

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia (AP) — In this rural swath of Virginia's Shenandoah valley, former President Donald Trump remains deeply admired, with lawn signs and campaign flags still dotting the landscape. The vaccines aimed at taming the coronavirus, however, aren't so popular.

+9
EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot
World

EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible.

+2
Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests
World

Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have arrested multiple music producers connected to a California-based Iranian pop singer, his management company and Iranian media said Thursday, in Tehran’s latest effort to halt what it deems decadent Western behavior.

+12
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
World

Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — A cascading number of European countries — including Germany, France, Italy and Spain — suspended use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News