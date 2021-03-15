Allies call on Slovak leader to resign over Russian vaccine

The crisis erupted when a secret deal came to light two weeks ago involving Slovakia's agreement to acquire Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The deal was orchestrated by Matovic despite disagreement among his coalition partners.

Matovic has defended the deal to buy 2 million Sputnik V vaccines, saying it will speed up the country's vaccination program.

Among those who opposed it was Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, who was nominated to the post by Sulik’s party. He argued that the vaccine was a tool in Russia’s hybrid war against the West. Korcok said the purchase cast doubts on his country’s clear pro-Western orientation.

Another coalition partner, For People, was also angry, arguing that any vaccine needs approval from the EU’s drug regulator, which has not happened with Sputnik V.

For People leader Veronika Remisova said that Sulik should resign together with Matovic as a way out of the crisis.

“Their conflicts effectively slowed down the government’s work,” said Remisova, who is the deputy prime minister for investments and informatization.

If Matovic refuses to resign and the Freedom and Solidarity and For People leave the government, the remaining two parties would lose their majority in Parliament.