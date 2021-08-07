Allyson Felix's 11th Olympic medal comes in US 4x400 relay

It's an eclectic lineup: Two hurdlers, an 800 runner and Felix, who said she considers herself more of a 200 specialist. This was the sixth of Felix's medals that have come in the relays. Three more were in the 200 and two came in the 400, including the bronze Friday night.

“We all do different things and it was really cool to come together to close out the Olympic Games, and for me, my Olympic career,” Felix said.

It wasn’t so much the win that was in doubt but the world record of 3:15.17, set at the 1988 Seoul Games in the last relay the Soviet Union ran as an Olympic team.

By the time Mu collected the baton from Muhammad for the anchor lap, the clock read 2:28 and the record was out of reach. But the win was in the bag.

The four sprinters huddled and hugged. Felix is 35, and has detailed her long struggle simply to make the Tokyo Olympics. Mu turned 19 this summer, and there’s a chance she'll need a mighty big medals case when it’s all over.

Minutes after the women won, the U.S. men also romped to the gold. The first win of the meet for the American men's sprinters came on the last event run on the Olympic oval and gave the U.S. a total of 26 medals — seven of them gold — with only the men's marathon remaining Sunday.