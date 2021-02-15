Ambulance crews report drop in Covid callouts in hard-hit Wales as vaccine rollout gathers pace

And on Sunday, they lost a fourth. Kevin Hughes, 41, from Valley, Anglesey, worked in a computer support role.

For a couple of weeks, back in April, Dymott was concerned she too might die from the virus, when an emergency responder became a patient.

"I had constant nausea, vomiting, headache," she said. "I didn't have the persistent cough that everybody says, and I had a high temperature. I was really scared. And I although I kept telling myself, I'm healthy and I'm young-ish, I still kept thinking I could deteriorate at any time now."

She said she moved to hospital around the eighth day, haunted by the possibility her condition might suddenly worsen. Eventually, she said: "There was a point that I hated it in there so much, that I just thought, 'I'm getting out of here now.'"

Stephens, an advanced emergency medical technician who has worked alongside Dymott for 12 years -- to the extent the pair finish each other's sentences -- said Dymott's hospitalization caused some panic.

"I was scared, because she had -- instead of getting better -- taken a turn for the worse." Stephens said she was unsure if she could have returned to work without Dymott.

Some patients are lodged in the duo's memories.