Amid the rubble of Mosul, Pope Francis declares hope 'more powerful than hatred'

After leaving Mosul, Francis traveled to the Qaraqosh, the largest Christian city in Iraq. Like Mosul, Qaraqosh was also controlled by the ISIS terrorist group for more than two years.

The Pope visited the city's Church of the Immaculate Conception, where he gave a speech and led a prayer. He was greeted by thousands of people there -- a marked difference from his visits to other locations across Iraq. The government has imposed a total curfew for the entirety of the four-day papal visit to minimize health and security risks.

Late on Sunday, the Pope was scheduled to hold celebrate Mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, according to Iraq state-run Iraqiya TV. Some 8,000 people have gathered at the stadium to welcome the Pope there, security officials told CNN. The plan had been to have the 35,000 seats stadium at some 50% capacity with an empty seat between each of the attendees to allow for social distancing, according to officials. However, images from the stadium showed swathes of the stadium stands filled with people seated closely together without social distancing.

Earlier Sunday, Francis met with Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdish Regional Government, the semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq.