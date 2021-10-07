Amid turmoil, Afghanistan pavilion arrives at Dubai's Expo

“It hurt me so much to see the exhibit closed," said Rahimy. “I begged the Expo ... please, let me do something good for my people."

Afghanistan's previous government had organized the exhibit months before Kabul fell and the deposed President Ashraf Ghani fled to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

With flights still largely halted in and out of Afghanistan and the country careening into an economic abyss, Rahimy said the pavilion would have remained hauntingly empty had he not stepped in.

An independent antiques dealer who has helped supply Afghanistan's Expo showcases for years, Rahimy says he paid out of pocket this time to ship his family heirlooms and other artistic artifacts from Vienna to Dubai. The collection includes rusted oil lamps incised with Islamic calligraphy from the 16th century, dazzling lapis lazuli necklaces mined from the country's north and massive hand-woven carpets that he said still carry the scent of his mother.

“People in Afghanistan have no water, they have no bread. Now is the time I felt we really needed this kind of exhibit," Rahimy said, describing the economic crisis that has left ordinary Afghans struggling to survive and threatened to unravel whatever remains of America's nation-building ambitions.