Amnesty: Eritrean troops still killing in Ethiopia's Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Eritrean soldiers remain in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and are killing civilians weeks after Ethiopia said the soldiers would leave, according to Amnesty International.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to meet Thursday on the situation in Tigray, where thousands of people have been killed and the United States has alleged ethnic cleansing in the western part of the region of 6 million people. The term refers to forcing a population from a region through expulsions and other violence, often including killings and rapes.

Citing several witnesses, Amnesty International said in a statement on Wednesday that Eritrean soldiers passing through the town of Adwa on Monday started shooting “unprovoked” at passers-by, killing at least three people and wounding at least 19.

Six of the wounded were in critical condition, a medical worker at the local referral hospital told the human rights group.

Amnesty's regional director, Sarah Jackson, called the shooting “yet another unlawful attack by Eritrean troops on civilians in Tigray.”