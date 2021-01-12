'An unimaginable love story': High school sweethearts reunite and marry after nearly 70 years apart

Paul was also one month away from starting treatment for stomach cancer, but Harvey was committed to being by his side throughout the good and the bad, no matter what that meant.

A 'most profound' wedding ceremony

On August 8, Paul and Harvey exchanged vows in front of family and close friends at Norval United Church in Georgetown, Ontario. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they kept the guest list small.

"You were the first young man to walk me home in my teens," Harvey told Paul during the ceremony. "I guess you'll be the last man to walk me home."

Their marriage was officiated by the church's lead minister, Paul Ivany, who conducted more than 500 wedding ceremonies in his career, but said this one was "the most moving, most profound service" he had ever been a part of.

"They both had been married for years and had created families and memories and wonderful lives. They both had truly fulfilled their vows to their first spouse 'In sickness and in health. In joy and in sorrow. To love and to cherish. As long as we both shall live'," Ivany told CNN.