Ancient mummies to parade through streets of Cairo

Preparing the mummies

Dr. Mostafa Ismail, head of conservation at the Mummies Conservation Lab and Storeroom at the NMEC, led a team of 48 people to prepare the royal mummies.

The conservation process, he tells CNN, involves placing each mummy in an oxygen-free, nitrogen capsule "which can keep it preserved without being damaged from the effects of humidity, especially we're talking about bacteria, fungi, and insects."

The capsule is surrounded by soft material that distributes pressure and reduces vibrations during transportation.

When the mummies arrive at the NMEC, the display units will have the exact same conditions as the nitrogen capsules. "So there will not be any shock for the mummy when we take it from the box and put it in these units," Ismail adds.

Accompanying each mummy will be any belongings discovered alongside them, including their coffins.

Displays will also show CT scans which reveal what is beneath the wraps, and sometimes any breaks in bones or diseases that afflicted the royals.

"The main thing that we want the visitors to know about these mummies, is how they have been mummified and preserved for a long time."