 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ancient throne: 2,700-year-old toilet found in Jerusalem
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Ancient throne: 2,700-year-old toilet found in Jerusalem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Israel Ancient Toilet

This photo provided by the Israel Antiquities Authority shows a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years. The smooth, carved limestone toilet was found in a rectangular cabin that was part of a sprawling mansion overlooking what is now the Old City.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city, authorities said Tuesday.

The Israeli Antiquities Authority said the smooth, carved limestone toilet was found in a rectangular cabin that was part of a sprawling mansion overlooking what is now the Old City. It was designed for comfortable sitting, with a deep septic tank dug underneath.

"A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity, and only a few were found to date," said Yaakov Billig, the director of the excavation.

"Only the rich could afford toilets," he said, adding that a famed rabbi once suggested that to be wealthy is "to have a toilet next to his table."

Animal bones and pottery found in the septic tank could shed light on the lifestyle and diet of people living at that time, as well as ancient diseases, the antiquities authority said.

The archaeologists found stone capitals and columns from the era and said there was evidence of a nearby garden with orchards and aquatic plants — more evidence that those living there were quite wealthy.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian film crew arrives at ISS

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Lava from La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
World

Lava from La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic

  • Updated

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A bright red river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island finally tumbled over a cliff and into the Atlantic Ocean, setting off huge plumes of steam and possibly toxic gases that forced local residents outside the evacuation zone to remain indoors on Wednesday.

+10
Greek PM views new camp, says migrant smugglers 'crushed'
World

Greek PM views new camp, says migrant smugglers 'crushed'

  • Updated

VATHY, Samos (AP) — Greece’s prime minister flew to the eastern Aegean island of Samos Friday to view a new camp for asylum seekers that has replaced the island's old, squalid facility, and said his government’s migration policy has “crushed” migrant smuggling networks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News